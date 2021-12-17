French luxury glassnmaker Baccarat names new CEO

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French luxury glassmaker Baccarat CDBP.PA said on Friday it had named Margareth (Maggie) Henriquez as its new chief executive, effective April 1.

Henriquez will replace Herve Martin who has decided to step down after a two-years tenure, the statement said.

Henriquez has been the President and CEO of Krug Champagne in Reims since 2009 and has also been serving on Baccarat’s board of directors for more than 7 years.

