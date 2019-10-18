Oil

French lottery operator FDJ gets stock exchange approval for IPO registration

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

French state-controlled lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) on Friday received approval from the country's stock market operator for registering its planned initial public offering.

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French state-controlled lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) on Friday received approval from the country's stock market operator for registering its planned initial public offering.

The privatisations of companies such as airports group ADP ADP.PA and FDJ are integral to President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise money to fund innovation projects and boost the overall economy.

The government has said that the subscription period for FDJ shares will run from Nov. 7-20 and has indicated the privatisation could raise 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion).

($1 = 0.8990 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular