French lottery group FDJ's 1 bln euro privatisation imminent

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The privatisation of France's national lottery company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) is expected in a "few weeks" and could raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), FDJ head Stephane Pallez told BFM Business TV on Tuesday.

France's privatisation push for companies such as airports group ADP ADP.PA and FDJ are integral to President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise money to fund innovation projects and boost the economy.

Pallez's comments echoed those made last week by Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The French state, which controls 72% of FDJ, has said it plans to retain at least 20% of the company after the stake sale by Europe's second-biggest lottery operator.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Citigroup C.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, SocGen SOGN.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, HSBC HSBA.L, Natixis CNAT.PA and CIC are the investment banks working on the FDJ deal.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

