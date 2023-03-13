EDF

French LNG terminal disruptions expected to continue tomorrow - union

March 13, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - The strike against the French government's planned pension reforms that have disrupted French liquified natural gas terminals are expected to continue past their previous end date of March 14, a union official told Reuters Monday.

"All the gas terminals and storages are in the hands of the strikers. Terminals are shut down. There is a decline in storage. We are waiting for Thursday when it will strengthen," the union official told Reuters.

