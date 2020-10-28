French leisure and travel stocks drop as new COVID curbs imminent

Companies
French leisure and travel stocks, including hotels group Accor and Air France KLM, slumped on Wednesday as France prepared for new restrictions to tackle a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French leisure and travel stocks, including hotels group Accor ACCP.PA and Air France KLM AIRF.PA, slumped on Wednesday as France prepared for new restrictions to tackle a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

Air France KLM dropped by 6.2 percent, planemaker Airbus AIR.PA fell 5.4 percent and French airports group ADP ADP.PA slumped 6 percent.

Accor fell 5.9 percent, catering companies Sodexo EXHO.PA and Elior ELIOR.PA also fell sharply, while cinema group Gaumont GAUM.PA lost 2.8 percent and French casino operator Partouche PARP.PA fell 2.3 percent.

President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address on Wednesday evening. The French government has been exploring a new, national lockdown from midnight on Thursday, BFM TV reported, albeit a slightly more flexible one than the two-month shutdown that began in mid-March.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that possible options for some areas included confining people to their homes at weekends, closing non-essential shops and starting curfew measures earlier.

