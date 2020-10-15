Commodities
French leisure and tourism stocks hit by new Macron COVID curbs

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French leisure and tourism stocks, including hotels group Accor and Air France KLM, fell on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron announced new curbs to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus in France.

Late on Wednesday, Macron announced a curfew on Paris and some other big French cities from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Accor shares fell 4.7 percent, Air France KLM fell 2.5%, while airports company ADP ADP.PA lost 2.9%. The shares of French catering company Elior ELIOR.PA also fell by 3.7%.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

