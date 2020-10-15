French leisure and tourism stocks hit by new Macron COVID curbs

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French leisure and tourism stocks, including hotels group Accor ACCP.PA and Air France KLM AIRF.PA, fell on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron announced new curbs to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus in France.

Late on Wednesday, Macron announced a curfew on Paris and some other big French cities from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Accor shares fell 4.7 percent, Air France KLM fell 2.5%, while airports company ADP ADP.PA lost 2.9%. The shares of French catering company Elior ELIOR.PA also fell by 3.7%.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

