French lawyer says she is preparing group lawsuit against care homes company Korian

Korian and Orpea have denied wrongdoing

Lawyer Sarah Saldmann says preparing action against Korian

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A Paris lawyer said she was preparing a group lawsuit against Korian KORI.PA after she had received "dozens of complaints" by relatives of people living in elderly care facilities run by the French company.

"I have received dozens and dozens of reports made by families," Sarah Saldmann told franceinfo radio late on Sunday, adding that she intended to bring a group lawsuit, grouping together the claims of numerous individual plaintiffs, in April.

Saldmann also confirmed her planned legal action against Korian on her official Twitter account (@SarahSaldmann).

Korian was not immediately available for comment. Korian has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Shares in Korian have slumped around 40% within the last two weeks since the first extracts of the "Les Fossoyeurs" book alleging malpractices in care homes run by Korian's rival Orpea ORP.PA were published, triggering a public outcry, government probes and the departure of Orpea's CEO.

Last week, Korian shares dropped further after a well-known French investigational TV host said she would reveal new information on the sector later in February.

Korian said, in response to the forthcoming TV documentary, that it was ready to answer any questions raised in that report, and that the company did not deserve the negative media coverage. Orpea has also denied wrongdoing.

Saldmann said in the interview that the publication of the book has set off a collective reckoning about the way France's elderly are being treated in facilities run by private companies that have to make a profit for their investors. Referring to Korian, she said that problems raised to her by family members seeking advice were "noticeably the same as those at Orpea."

