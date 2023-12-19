French lawmakers give final approval to tougher immigration bill

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - French lawmakers approved a contested immigration bill on Tuesday, with both houses of parliament giving their final approval to stricter provisions that reduce welfare payments for foreigners in particular.

The tougher rules, which illustrate the rightward shift in politics in much of Europe, have caused unease among some of President Emmanuel Macron's more left-leaning lawmakers, with French media speculating about ministers threatening to resign.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Elizabeth Pineau Editing by Chris Reese)

