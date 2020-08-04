Cryptocurrencies

French Judge Orders Trial of Alleged BTC-e Operator Alexander Vinnik

Alexander Vinnik being escorted to the Supreme Court in Greece in 2017

A Paris judge has officially ordered the trial of alleged BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik to begin.

  • In a report from the Moscow Times on Monday citing AFP, Vinnikâs lawyer and others said he will face charges of defrauding more than 100 people in six French cities from 2016 to 2018.
  • Vinnik will also face charges of extortion, aggravated money laundering, conspiracy and harming automatic data-processing systems as the head of the now-shuttered crypto exchange BTC-e, an AFP source said.
  • Billions of dollars-worth of bitcoin passed through BTC-e , some of which was allegedly used to launder money for criminals.
  • Law enforcement agencies moved to halt operations of the exchange in 2017.
  • Later the same year, Vinnik was detained by authorities in Greece and became the focus ofÂ a legal tug-of-warÂ between the governments of Russia, the U.S. andÂ France, all of which were seeking his extradition.
  • On the day Vinnik arrived in France in late January he was immediatelyÂ charged and prosecutors filed to launch the trial late last month.
  • The suspect, who maintains his innocence, had hoped to be extradited to Russia where he would face less severe fraud charges for the amount of â¬9,500 ($11,200).
  • Vinnik is also facing 21 charges from U.S. authorities ranging from money laundering and identity theft to facilitating drug trafficking.

