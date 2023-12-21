French jeweller Messika hires adviser JPMorgan for stake sale - sources

By Andres Gonzalez and Amy-Jo Crowley

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - French fine jeweller Messika, whose designs have adorned the likes of singers Beyonce and Rihanna, is looking for a new financial backer to take a minority stake and help grow the business, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Paris-based group is working with investment bank JPMorgan JPM.N on the stake sale, the people said. The deal could value the family-owned business at as much as 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), one of the people said.

The sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential, said deliberations are ongoing but cautioned no deal is guaranteed.

Spokespeople for Messika and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Valerie Messika, the daughter of diamond dealer André Messika, founded the brand in 2005 and runs the business alongside her husband and chief executive Jean-Baptiste Sassine.

The brand is known for its diamond jewellery including necklaces, rings and bracelets.

The company's offerings are sold in more than than 75 countries and this year it opened new stores in London’s Covent Garden and in Sydney, Australia. It has more than 600 sale outlets including authorised retailers, franchises and its owned shops.

In 2022, Messika opened its first two shops in Korea.

