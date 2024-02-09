French January nuclear output up from previous year

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in January rose 16.3% year on year to 35.8 terawatt hours (TWh), up 5 TWh from the year before, the utility said in an online statement.

EDF's website said that total nuclear generation in France was up from the same period last year due to optimisation and control of the maintenance schedule for reactors at risk of stress corrosion.

The French utility's January nuclear power output in Britain was down 36% year on year at 2.4 TWh.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.