French January nuclear output up from previous year

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 09, 2024 — 04:53 am EST

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in January rose 16.3% year on year to 35.8 terawatt hours (TWh), up 5 TWh from the year before, the utility said in an online statement.

EDF's website said that total nuclear generation in France was up from the same period last year due to optimisation and control of the maintenance schedule for reactors at risk of stress corrosion.

The French utility's January nuclear power output in Britain was down 36% year on year at 2.4 TWh.

