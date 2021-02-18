US Markets
French IT firm Atos targets 2021 as 'year or rebound'

Contributors
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

French IT consulting group Atos forecast 2021 revenue growth of 3.5% to 4%, saying it expected to make a progressive recovery from lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Atos ATOS.PAforecast 2021 revenue growth of 3.5% to 4%, saying it expected to make a progressive recovery from lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paris-based firm, which develops end-to-end solutions in hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace, posted 2020 sales of 11.18 billion euros ($13.47 billion), down 2.3% at constant currency rates, and below I/B/E/S Refinitiv estimates of 11.24 billion euros.

Analysts had expected the group to forecast 1-2% revenue growth for this year, following an initial guidance from Atos for revenue organic growth of 3% to 4% over the 2019-2021 period, an outlook that was suspended in April after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In particular, revenue has been recovering across the second semester, we have implemented a structural cost program, and cash generation has remained strong," Chief Executive Elie Girard said in a statement.

The group has recently embarked on a series of bolt-on acquisitions, buying cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital consultancy firms in a bid to grow its revenues by 5% to 7% in the mid-term.

Earlier in February, Atos and U.S. rival DXC Technology DXC.N decided to end talks about what would have been the deal-hungry IT consulting group's biggest acquisition to date, at more than $10 billion.

Atos reported a 2020 net profit from continuing operation of 725 million euros, coming below I/B/E/S Refinitiv estimates of 747 million euros.

($1 = 0.8303 euros)

