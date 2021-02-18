ATOS

French IT firm Atos sees 2021 revenue to grow 3.5-4%

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

French IT consulting group Atos said on Thursday it expects 2021 revenue to grow by 3.5% to 4%, as it plans to make a progressive recovery from lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paris-based firm, which develops end-to-end solutions in hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace, posted 2020 sales of 11.18 billion euros ($13.47 billion), down 2.3% at constant currency rates, and below I/B/E/S Refinitiv estimates of 11.24 billion euros.

Analysts had expected the group to forecast 1-2% revenue growth for this year.

($1 = 0.8303 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 587696560))

