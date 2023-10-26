French IT firm Atos posts lower Q3 revenue

Oct 26 (Reuters) - French IT company Atos ATOS.PA on Thursday reported lower third-quarter revenue as good performance at its Eviden division was offset by the loss-making Tech Foundations unit.

Atos posted quarterly revenue of 2.59 billion euros ($2.73 billion) for the whole group, down 3% organically and 5.3% on a constant currency basis from 2.82 billion euros last year.

The company confirmed its full-year targets for organic sales in line with last year's or up to 2% higher, and for an operating margin of between 4% and 5%.

It still expects cash burn for the year to be about 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9483 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

