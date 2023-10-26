News & Insights

ATOS

French IT firm Atos posts lower Q3 revenue

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

October 26, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - French IT company Atos ATOS.PA on Thursday reported lower third-quarter revenue as good performance at its Eviden division was offset by the loss-making Tech Foundations unit.

Atos posted quarterly revenue of 2.59 billion euros ($2.73 billion) for the whole group, down 3% organically and 5.3% on a constant currency basis from 2.82 billion euros last year.

The company confirmed its full-year targets for organic sales in line with last year's or up to 2% higher, and for an operating margin of between 4% and 5%.

It still expects cash burn for the year to be about 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9483 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((michal.aleksandrowicz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.