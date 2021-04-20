French IT firm Atos buys further three companies, posts Q1 sales drop

US Markets
French IT consulting group Atos said on Tuesday it acquired three more companies, as it continues its series of bolt-on acquisitions.

April 20 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Atos ATOS.PA said on Tuesday it acquired three more companies, as it continues its series of bolt-on acquisitions.

The Paris-based firm, which develops end-to-end solutions in hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace said it had bought Canada-based Processia, UK-based Ipsotek and German cybersecurity firm cryptovision. It gave no financial details of the transactions.

The group said its first-quarter revenue came in at 2.69 billion euros ($3.24 billion), falling 1.9% below the last year's figure.

($1 = 0.8292 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski and Juliette Portala in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

