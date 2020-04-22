French investment fund FSP raises stake in chemicals group Arkema

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - France's Fonds Stratégique de Participations (FSP) said it had raised its stake in chemicals company Arkema AKE.PA to 7.75%, making the investment fund Arkema's biggest individual shareholder.

"The confidence of longstanding shareholders such as FSP and their presence at our side are key to our ability to further pursue the Group's sustainable and value-creating growth strategy, centered on Specialty Materials," said Arkema Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.