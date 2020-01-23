French investigators to move ahead with Ghosn prosecution over palace party

French prosecutors investigating a party that former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn threw for his wife at the sumptuous Versailles palace will in the next few weeks ask judges to examine the case, bringing a prosecution a step closer.
