French insurer AXA to settle with French restaurant owners hit by COVID

French insurer AXA announced on Thursday plans to reach a settlement with restaurant owners in the country over their insurance claims, after the sector was hit by disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

AXA added it estimated the cost of these settlements to be around 300 million euros ($365 million).

($1 = 0.8223 euros)

