French insurer AXA to settle with French restaurant owners hit by COVID

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA AXAF.PA announced on Thursday plans to reach a settlement with restaurant owners in the country over their insurance claims, after the sector was hit by disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

AXA added it estimated the cost of these settlements to be around 300 million euros ($365 million).

($1 = 0.8223 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Evans)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.