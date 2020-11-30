French insurer AXA to sell Gulf operations for $269 mln to GIG

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

AXA, Europe's second biggest insurer, has agreed to sell its insurance operations in the Gulf region to Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) for $269 million, AXA said on Monday.

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - AXA AXAF.PA, Europe's second biggest insurer, has agreed to sell its insurance operations in the Gulf region to Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) for $269 million, AXA said on Monday.

"This transaction marks another step in AXA’s continued simplification journey," said AXA chief executive Thomas Buberl.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters