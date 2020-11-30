French insurer AXA to sell Gulf operations for $269 mln to GIG

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - AXA AXAF.PA, Europe's second biggest insurer, has agreed to sell its insurance operations in the Gulf region to Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) for $269 million, AXA said on Monday.

"This transaction marks another step in AXA’s continued simplification journey," said AXA chief executive Thomas Buberl.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

