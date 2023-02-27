French insurer Axa to sell almost all its shares in Monte dei Paschi

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

February 27, 2023 — 11:59 am EST

Written by Dina Kartit for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA AXAF.PA said on Monday that it will sell almost all its shares in Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI.

Axa said it will sell 100 million shares in the Italian bank after which it would keep a tiny stake of 0.0007% of Monte dei Paschi's share capital.

The completion and delivery of the shares is scheduled around March 2.

