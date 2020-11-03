French insurer AXA expects limited impact from second wave of lockdowns

French insurer AXA reported an 8% drop in nine-months revenue on Tuesday and said it expected only a limited impact on claims from the second wave of coronavirus lockdowns.

Axa's solvency II ratio - a measure of its capital strength under EU risk-measurement rules for insurers - was stable at 180%.

The company's nine-month revenue fell to 73.4 billion euros ($86 billion) in January-September.

($1 = 0.8531 euros)

