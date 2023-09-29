News & Insights

CARR

French inflation unexpectedly slows in September as food price rises ease

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

September 29, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French inflation unexpectedly slowed in September as easing price rises in the food sector outpaced higher prices in the energy sector, preliminary EU-harmonised official data showed on Friday.

French consumer prices rose 5.6% in September from a year earlier, after a 5.7% rise in August, the INSEE statistics agency said.

A Reuters poll of 16 economists had an average forecast for the 12-month inflation rate of 5.9%.

Food prices rose 9.6% in September following an 11.2% jump in August while energy prices jumped 11.5% after rising 6.8% in August.

High food prices have spurred consumers to cut back on purchases and left the French government struggling to strong arm retailers and producers to reduce prices.

In the hope of getting lower prices to consumers faster, the government has sent a bill to parliament which moves the deadline for wrapping up annual price negotiations to Jan. 15, 2024, instead of the traditional March 1 deadline.

Separately, French retailers Carrefour CARR.PA and E-Leclerc said on Tuesday they would sell car fuel at cost, under pressure from the government to lower prices at the pump following a recent spike in global crude oil prices.

To help people cope with inflation, the French government initially considered lifting a ban on fuel being sold at a loss, but revised its plan in the face of opposition from distributors.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CARR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.