French inflation rises to record 5.1% in March, more than expected

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - French inflation rose more than expected in March to hit a record high, preliminary EU-harmonised data showed on Thursday, putting pressure on President Emmanuel Macron as he seeks re-election next month.

The INSEE statistics agency said consumer prices rose 1.6% in March, for a 12-month inflation figure of 5.1%, up from 4.2% in February.

That was the highest since INSEE began using EU methodology to calculate inflation in early 1997 and exceeded the average forecast of 4.8% in a Reuters poll of 18 economists.

Less than two weeks from the election, the record inflation is bad news for Macron's effort to secure a second term, as dwindling purchasing power increasingly eclipses his otherwise strong economic record.

So far France's government has managed to keep inflation lower than in most other countries of the euro zone, thanks to costly caps on gas and power price increases.

The caps are part of a package worth more than 25 billion euros ($28 billion) to soften the inflation blow for households. It also includes a fuel price rebate of 15 cents a litre and one-off payouts of government cash to people on low incomes.

Such measures have only partially restrained energy prices, which INSEE said were up 28.9% over one year in March and drove the broader increase in inflation.

Not using the EU-agreed methodology, INSEE said annual inflation as measured by its national consumer price index rose to 4.5% from 3.6% in February, for its highest since December 1985.

The national index is more closely followed in France, while the EU-harmonised index is used outside it, to compare inflation rates among countries using the euro.

Separately, INSEE said consumer spending rose 0.8% in February from January as spending on clothes bounced back after the prior's month winter sales. That was less than the 1.2% expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

($1=0.8964 euros)

