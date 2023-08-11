French inflation confirms its slowdown at 5,0% in July- final figures

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - French annual inflation reached 5.0% in July, in line with preliminary figure and down from 5.3% in June, dragged down by lower energy, food and manufacturing prices, according to final figures from the INSEE statistics body on Friday.

The inflation figure, on an EU-harmonised basis, stood at 5.1%, slightly up from initial, preliminary figure of 5.0%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as energy and food, reached 5,1% in July, down from 5,3% in June.

