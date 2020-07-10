French industrial output bounced back more than expected in May

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French industrial output rebounded more in May than expected after slumping the previous month during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

Production at French factories, mines and water-treatment plants jumped an unprecedented 19.6% in May, nearly erasing an equally unprecedented plunge of 20.6% the previous month, the INSEE stats agency said.

The result surpassed economists' expectations for an increase of 15.1%, with estimates in a Reuters poll ranging a rise of 9% to 28%.

The government put France under one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe in mid-March and only began lifting restrictions on May 11.

Despite the May rebound, industrial production remained down 21% from pre-crisis levels registered in February, INSEE said.

Nonetheless, the data offer further evidence that the euro zone's second biggest economy is recovering faster than initially thought.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Larry King)

