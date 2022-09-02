French industrial gases group Air Liquide pulls out of Russia

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

French industrial gases producer Air Liquide will complete its withdrawal from Russia this month after it signed an agreement to shift its Russian assets to local management, the company said on Friday.

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French industrial gases producer Air Liquide AIRP.PA will complete its withdrawal from Russia this month after it signed an agreement to shift its Russian assets to local management, the company said on Friday.

Air Liquide employs close to 720 people in Russia, which accounts for less than 1% of the group’s turnover, the company said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman )

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More