French humanitarian group says aid worker killed in Guatemala

French humanitarian aid group AVSF said on Tuesday that one of its employees was killed by armed people on Monday in Guatemala.

AVSF said in a statement that aid worker Benoit Maria was on his way to work when he was killed.

The French embassy in Guatemala said in a separate statement it had asked authorities in the central American country to explain the killing.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Twitter to Maria's "humanist commitment".

On Sunday, gunmen killed six French aid workers, a Nigerien guide and a driver in a wildlife park in Niger.

