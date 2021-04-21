French hotel group Accor expects strong summer after weak Q1

Adds details

April 21 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA expects a strong recovery this summer with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines after reporting another fall in first-quarter revenue, dragged down by northern Europe due to the extension of strict lockdowns.

The acceleration of vaccine campaigns and Europe moving forward with the certification project bodes well for a rebound this summer, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Morin said in a conference call with reporters.

"What we really see is that as soon as people can, they are eager to travel and consume; the way is to go back to a certain normality and then business will follow," he added.

European Union countries formally agreed last week to launch COVID-19 travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism this summer.

The group, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman, as well as budget ones such as Ibis, added it saw year-on-year improvements in southern Europe, Australia, the Middle East and North America, although revenue was still down.

First-quarter revenue fell 48% on a like-for-like basis to 361 million euros ($433.78 million).

