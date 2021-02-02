AZN

French health body clears AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Geert De Clercq Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

France's top health advisory body on Tuesday approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, four days after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light, but said the shot should only be administered to those aged under 65.

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - France's top health advisory body on Tuesday approved the use of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, four days after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light, but said the shot should only be administered to those aged under 65.

The Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS), an independent body whose recommendations are usually closely followed by the government, added that people aged 50 to 65 with health issues and medical staff should get priority access to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"There is still insufficient data for those aged 65+. We hope to have them in the coming weeks," the head of the HAS, Dominique Le Guludec, told reporters.

The EMA said last week there were not yet enough results for people over the age of 55 to determine how well the vaccine worked in that group but it said it could still be given to older people.

