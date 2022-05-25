French health body backs new COVID vaccine booster campaign for this autumn

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health authority recommended preparing for a new vaccination campaign this autumn to give people aged 65 and older, and those with special health risks or conditions, access to a COVID-19 "booster" jab.

The French government typically follows the recommendations of the country's health authority body.

Vaccine rollouthttps://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/

Covid situation around the world https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.