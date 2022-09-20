US Markets

French health authority clears Omicron-adapted COVID boosters for autumn vaccination campaign

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron strain.

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron strain.

Developed by Moderna MRNA.O and the team of Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE, the new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

"The HAS confirms its recommendation to administer an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people at risk of developing a severe form of the disease, as well as to their families and healthcare professionals in the autumn", the body said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular