French health authority clears Omicron-adapted COVID boosters for autumn vaccination campaign

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron strain.

Developed by Moderna MRNA.O and the team of Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE, the new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

"The HAS confirms its recommendation to administer an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people at risk of developing a severe form of the disease, as well as to their families and healthcare professionals in the autumn", the body said.

