French growth sees easing before picking up again in 2nd quarter -INSEE

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - French economic growth will slow in the first quarter of the year in the face of a wave of coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variant before picking up by mid year, the national statistics agency forecast on Tuesday.

INSEE forecast that the European Union's second-biggest economy would grow 0.3% in the current quarter from the previous three months when it expanded 0.7%.

The growth rate was then seen doubling to 0.6% in the second quarter as household spending rebounded in line with an expected improvement in the health situation.

France has been hit by its fifth wave of COVID-19 since INSEE's last economic outlook in December when the agency had expected 0.4% growth in the first quarter and 0.5% in the second quarter.

With oil prices also significantly higher than in December, INSEE also said that inflation was expected to keep rising during the first half of the year rather than ease back as previously forecast.

Inflation was seen rising from 2.9% in January to 3.4% by mid year.

With a presidential election looming in April, the government has capped an increase in electricity prices to only 4% in February, instead of the nearly 40% jump that could have been expected if tariffs were allowed to track surging wholesale prices.

Without the move, INSEE estimated inflation would have topped 4% this month.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.