French growers see soft wheat crop at 35.6 mln T

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France is expected to produce 35.6 million tonnes of soft wheat this year, growers group AGPB said on Tuesday.

The production figure was based on a projected average yield of 7.2 tonnes per hectare and an estimated crop area of 4.94 million hectares, AGPB said in a harvest presentation.

The expected 2021 production would be up 23% from last year’s very low level, mainly due to a rebound in the sown area, it said.

AGPB's production estimate was below the farm ministry's early August forecast of 36.7 million tonnes but above a late-August estimate of 34.9 million tonnes from leading consultancy Agritel.

Heavy summer rain disrupted the French harvest, trimming yield prospects and above all damaging milling quality.

With results still coming in from the end of the harvest, which was delayed by nearly three weeks due to heavy summer rain, estimates were still provisional, AGPB said.

Milling quality in the rain-affected harvest was very mixed but sorting by grain firms should allow France to supply its usual markets, AGPB President Eric Thirouin told reporters.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Susan Fenton)

