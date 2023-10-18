French growers see grain maize crop rebounding to 13.1 mln T

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - This year's grain maize crop in France, by far the European Union's largest producer, is set to reach 13.1 million metric tons based on a yield up more than 20% on last year's drought-hit crop, maize growers group AGPM said on Wednesday.

This first estimate, done in collaboration with technical institute Arvalis, was based on a grain maize yield of 10.1 tons per hectare (t/ha), up 29% from last year and 13% above the average of five past years.

Thes estimates were much higher than the ones released by the farm ministry last week, which had pegged the crop at yield at 9.57 tons per hectare (t/ha), putting the crop at 11.78 million tons.

AGPM and Arvalis estimated the grain maize area at 1.26 million hectares, including 60,400 hectares initially due to be harvested as fodder maize.

That was below last year's area of 1.36 million hectares, according to farm ministry data.

Grain maize excludes crops grown for seeds.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Gregorio)

