French growers expect record grain maize yield

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - This year's French grain maize harvest should show a record average yield of 11 tonnes per hectare, growers group AGPM said on Wednesday.

The AGPM said the estimate, made with crop institute Arvalis, reflected favourable growing conditions including plentiful summer rain.

On the basis of an estimated planted area of 1.41 million hectares, grain maize production could reach 15.5 million tonnes, the AGPM said in a harvest update.

The growers' projection was above the France's farm ministry raised estimate issued on Tuesday. The ministry pegged the crop at a seven-year high of 14.5 million tonnes, up 9.4% on last year's level.

This year's grain maize production could swell further as some farmers are expected to divert crop initially grown as fodder maize for on-farm use towards grain maize, taking advantage of attractive market prices.

The AGPM saw scope for 85,000-100,000 hectares of fodder maize to be shifted towards grain maize. On the basis of its yield forecast, that could push production up to around 16.5 million tonnes.

However, harvest delays and a jump in post-farm drying costs were causing some difficulties for producers.

Soaring fertiliser costs, linked to tensions in natural gas markets, have also raised the possibility that farmers could reduce maize planting next year in favour of less fertiliser-intensive crops.

The AGPM joined other farming groups in calling for the European Union to suspend import tariffs on nitrogen fertilisers to ease price and supply pressure.

