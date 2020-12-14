French group Vivendi in talks to buy Prisma Media from Bertelsmann

Adds detail and background

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA announced on Monday that it was in talks to buy French publishing house Prisma Media from Germany's Bertelsmann BTGGg.F.

Vivendi, whose main shareholder Vincent Bollore is vying with rival billionaire and LVMH LVMH.PA boss Bernard Arnault for more influence at French media group Lagardere LAGA.PA, said Prisma Media was France’s number one press publishing group, with leading titles such as Femme Actuelle, Capital, Gala and Tele-Loisirs.

Founded in 1835 as a publisher of theological texts, Bertelsmann is a private conglomerate spanning magazine, educational and music publishing. The company also controls European TV group RTL RRTL.DE.

Last month, Bertelsmann agreed to purchase publisher Simon & Schuster for $2.175 billion in cash from ViacomCBS, strengthening its presence in the United States.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jan Harvey and Louise Heavens)

