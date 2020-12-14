VIV

French group Vivendi in talks to buy Prisma Media from Bertelsmann

French media conglomerate Vivendi announced on Monday that it was in talks to buy French publishing house Prisma Media from Germany's Bertelsmann.

Vivendi said Prisma Media was France’s number one press publishing group, with leading titles Femme Actuelle, Capital, Gala and Tele-Loisirs.

Founded in 1835 as a publisher of theological texts, Bertelsmann is a private conglomerate spanning magazine, educational and music publishing. The company also controls European TV group RTL RRTL.DE.

