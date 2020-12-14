French group Vivendi in talks to buy Prisma Media from Bertelsmann

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA announced on Monday that it was in talks to buy French publishing house Prisma Media from Germany's Bertelsmann BTGGg.F.

Vivendi said Prisma Media was France’s number one press publishing group, with leading titles Femme Actuelle, Capital, Gala and Tele-Loisirs.

Founded in 1835 as a publisher of theological texts, Bertelsmann is a private conglomerate spanning magazine, educational and music publishing. The company also controls European TV group RTL RRTL.DE.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

