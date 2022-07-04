French group Thales forms partnership with EXPAL for Australia armed forces

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - French defence and technology group Thales TCFP.PA announced on Monday a partnership with EXPAL Systems to provide material for the Australian military forces, as France and Australia aim to improve their diplomatic relations after a row last year.

Thales Australia said its partnership with EXPAL would focus on naval munitions for the Australian Defence Force, as well as working on future technology for the Royal Australian Navy.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron told new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that he wanted to focus on the future as they try to rebuild relations badly strained by former Australian PM Scott Morrison's decision to ditch a submarine contract with Paris.

