Commodities

French group Thales banks on military orders to weather COVID slump

Contributor
Laurence Frost Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

French defence electronics group Thales posted a 6.1% quarterly sales decline on weaker demand from coronavirus-hit aeronautics customers but said resilient military orders would keep it on track to meet its full-year 2020 goals.

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French defence electronics group Thales TCFP.PA posted a 6.1% quarterly sales decline on weaker demand from coronavirus-hit aeronautics customers but said resilient military orders would keep it on track to meet its full-year 2020 goals.

Sales came in at 3.963 billion euros ($4.7 billion) in the third quarter as new orders dropped 10% to 3.088 billion, the Paris-based company said on Thursday, as it published its results on its website.

The decline was led by the aerospace division, where sales fell 19% and orders by 26%, Thales said. But the company pointed to robust defence business in the quarter, with more to come from a large German naval contract by year-end.

"We anticipate a very strong fourth quarter for defence and security order intake," Chief Financial Officer Pascal Bouchiat told reporters, citing a pending deal to equip German Navy MKS 180 frigates.

Defence and security, the largest division by revenue, recorded a 5.1% increase in sales to 1.881 billion euros for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Thales reiterated the lowered full-year goals it unveiled in July in response to the pandemic - including sales of 16.5-17.2 billion euros, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) between 1.3 billion and 1.4 billion, and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.

Other activities hurt by the coronavirus crisis include Thales' document security business, Bouchiat said.

"People are travelling less, so there are fewer passport renewals," he said.

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Tim Hepher)

((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular