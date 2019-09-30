French group St Gobain seals disposal target with South Korea asset sale

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French construction materials group St Gobain said it had achieved its asset-sales target with the disposal of its construction glass business in South Korea.

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French construction materials group St Gobain SGOB.PA said it had achieved its asset-sales target with the disposal of its construction glass business in South Korea.

St Gobain said on Monday that it would sell the South Korean business to Glenwood Private Equity, in a deal based on an enterprise value of around 240 million euros ($262.4 million).

St Gobain added that the South Korean deal meant the company had already reached its 2019 target for asset sales, with more than 3 billion euros in sales already completed.

($1 = 0.9145 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters