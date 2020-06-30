French group Sogeclair Aerospace eyeing up to 245 job cuts in France

TOULOUSE, France, June 30 (Reuters) - French company Sogeclair Aerospace SCLR.PA said on Tuesday that it was eyeing up to 245 job cuts in France, as the country's aerospace sector reels from the hits to business caused by the coronavirus crisis.

A spokesman said the job cuts entailed a mixture of voluntary redundancies and compulsory layoffs, with talks currently underway with trade unions.

(Reporting by Johanna Decorse, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.