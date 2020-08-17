French group Sanofi to buy U.S. firm Principia Biopharma for $3.7 bln

To offer $100 per share to buy out Principia Biopharma

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SA SASY.PA has agreed to buy U.S. company Principia Biopharma Inc PRNB.O for around $3.7 billion, the companies said on Monday, strengthening Sanofi's presence in research and development (R&D) areas.

Sanofi will buy the outstanding shares of Principia for $100 per share in cash, according to the joint statement, representing an aggregate equity value of around $3.68 billion on a fully diluted basis and a premium of 10% to Principia Biopharma's stock closing of $90.74 on Aug. 14.

Sanofi said the acquisition of Principia Biopharma, which develops therapies for serious immune diseases, would strengthen its research capabilities in areas such as autoimmune and allergic diseases.

"This acquisition advances our ongoing R&D transformation to accelerate development of the most promising medicines that will address significant patient needs," said Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson.

Sanofi said it expected to complete the acquisition of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"The merger will provide global resources to get these novel therapies to patients faster," said Martin Babler, president and chief executive officer at Principia Biopharma.

The acquisition of Principia Biopharma marks the latest large-scale takeover of rivals by Sanofi, following Sanofi's 2018 takeover of U.S. haemophilia treatment specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, and its purchase of biotechnology company Synthorx in December 2019 for around $2.5 billion.

