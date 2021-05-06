French group Sanofi and Stanford University to collaborate on research

US Markets

French healthcare group Sanofi has entered into a three-year collaboration deal with leading U.S. university Stanford over developing research projects to focus on autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions.

Sanofi, which is also working on projects to tackle COVID-19, and Stanford said in a joint statement on Thursday that Sanofi would provide funding for the research.

"Sanofi's collaboration with Stanford University aims to transform how autoimmune disorders and inflammatory conditions are understood and treated. It will help accelerate our ambitious immunoscience programmes as we advance a rich pipeline of first- and best-in-class medicines across key therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs," said Frank Nestle, global head of research and chief scientific officer at Sanofi.

