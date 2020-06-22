French group Mediawan to buy Lagardere Studios in $112 mln deal

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - French group Mediawan MDW.PA said on Monday it would buy Lagardere Studios from conglomerate company Lagardere LAGA.PA in a takeover deal worth around 100 million euros ($112 million).

Mediawan's founders - Pierre-Antoine Capton, Iliad ILD.PA founder Xavier Niel and financier Matthieu Pigasse - will also set up a new company called Mediawan Alliance to further develop the existing Mediawan business.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

