French group Mediawan to buy Lagardere Studios in $112 mln deal

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French group Mediawan said on Monday it would buy Lagardere Studios from conglomerate company Lagardere in a takeover deal worth around 100 million euros ($112 million).

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - French group Mediawan MDW.PA said on Monday it would buy Lagardere Studios from conglomerate company Lagardere LAGA.PA in a takeover deal worth around 100 million euros ($112 million).

Mediawan's founders - Pierre-Antoine Capton, Iliad ILD.PA founder Xavier Niel and financier Matthieu Pigasse - will also set up a new company called Mediawan Alliance to further develop the existing Mediawan business.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More