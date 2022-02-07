French group Faurecia aims for sales of over 33 bln euros in 2025

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French automotive group Faurecia EPED.PA said it would aim for sales of above 33 billion euros ($37.72 billion) in 2025, at an operating profit margin of above 8.5%, as it marked the completion of its takeover of German car parts supplier Hella HLE.DE.

($1 = 0.8748 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel))

