French group Faurecia aims for sales of over 33 bln euros in 2025

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
French automotive group Faurecia said it would aim for sales of above 33 billion euros ($37.72 billion) in 2025, at an operating profit margin of above 8.5%, as it marked the completion of its takeover of German car parts supplier Hella.

