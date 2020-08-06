French group Eurofins targets more COVID-19 products as H1 profits rise

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins said it hoped to launch more products aimed at detecting the presence of the COVID-19 virus, as it posted higher first-half profits.

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins EUFI.PA said it hoped to launch more products aimed at detecting the presence of the COVID-19 virus, as it posted higher first-half profits.

Net profits rose 60.9% from a year earlier to 95 million euros ($113 million). Revenues increased 7.2% to 2.323 billion euros and Eurofins said it was confident of meeting its 2020 financial targets, which include reaching 5 billion euros of revenues.

Eurofins has launched an array of products to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 disease.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters