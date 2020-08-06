French group Eurofins targets more COVID-19 products as H1 profits rise

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins EUFI.PA said it hoped to launch more products aimed at detecting the presence of the COVID-19 virus, as it posted higher first-half profits.

Net profits rose 60.9% from a year earlier to 95 million euros ($113 million). Revenues increased 7.2% to 2.323 billion euros and Eurofins said it was confident of meeting its 2020 financial targets, which include reaching 5 billion euros of revenues.

Eurofins has launched an array of products to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 disease.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

