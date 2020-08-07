French group Eurofins signs deal to buy Japanese company GeneTech

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins has signed an agreement to buy Japanese genetics analysis company GeneTech from Noritsu Koki, Eurofins said on Friday.

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins EUFI.PA has signed an agreement to buy Japanese genetics analysis company GeneTech from Noritsu Koki 7744.T, Eurofins said on Friday.

GeneTech had revenues of more than 10 million euros ($11.8 million) in 2019, and Eurofins said the acquisition would make it a leader in the specialist field of non-invasive pre-natal testing (NIPT) in Japan.

($1 = 0.8444 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More