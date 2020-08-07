French group Eurofins signs deal to buy Japanese company GeneTech

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins EUFI.PA has signed an agreement to buy Japanese genetics analysis company GeneTech from Noritsu Koki 7744.T, Eurofins said on Friday.

GeneTech had revenues of more than 10 million euros ($11.8 million) in 2019, and Eurofins said the acquisition would make it a leader in the specialist field of non-invasive pre-natal testing (NIPT) in Japan.

($1 = 0.8444 euros)

