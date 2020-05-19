French group Eurofins raises 535 mln euros to help build coronavirus test capacity

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French diagnostics company Eurofins has raised 535 million euros ($583.7 million) via a new share issue to help build up its COVID-19 testing capacities, the company said on Tuesday.

Eurofins said it had issued 1 million new shares at a price of 535 euros per share, representing a discount of 7.2% to its closing price of 576.80 euros on May 18.

Investment banks Berenberg and Credit Suisse advised Eurofins on the new share issue.

($1=0.9166 euros)

