French group Biomerieux gets U.S. approval for coronavirus testing product

Reuters
PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - Biomérieux, a French healthcare company specialising in diagnostics, said on Tuesday that it had won approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its 'biofire®' product aimed at testing for coronavirus.

Biomerieux added it was looking to scale up supplies of its biofire COVID-19 testing product at sites in the United States and that test kits would be available for commercial distribution in United States.

"In the face of this unprecedented global health crisis, bioMérieux is now launching a second diagnostic test for the detection of SARS-CoV2," Dr. Mark Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of bioMérieux, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Camille Raynaud; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BIOMERIEUX (URGENT)

