French group Avril says in talks to buy Axereal animal nutrition business

May 03, 2023 — 11:37 am EDT

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - French oilseed group Avril said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks with grain cooperative Axereal to buy all of its animal nutrition activities which it would combine with its animal feed unit Sanders.

It gave no indication of the size of the deal.

